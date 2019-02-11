Winter wonderland as snow continues

1 of 4

Doug Petrowski got these winter weather photos late Sunday afternoon, just before the snow started falling again.

The Edmonds School District announced that schools would be closed and Edmonds Community College said that classes and activities were canceled on Monday, as the region braced for more snow and ice during the Monday morning commute.

The Mountlake Terrace Library will open later, at 11 a.m. Monday, although Sno-Isle Libraries says that schedule could change depending on weather conditions. The Brier Library will be closed as usual on Monday. Visit www.sno-isle.org/locations/closure-status to learn more.

The National Weather Service says that Sunday night’s snowfall could bring up to 1 to 3 more inches in our area. That weather system will be immediately followed by another on Monday that could add another 2-4 inches of snow, the weather service says.

You can learn more by visiting weather.gov. Enter your ZIP code in the box at the left to get a forecast specifically for your area.