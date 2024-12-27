Winter weather preparedness in Washington state

As the winter season approaches, the Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents to take steps to protect their homes and families from winter-related fire hazards. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that over 50% of all home heating fires involve a heat source being placed too close to flammable materials, such as furniture, bedding and curtains.

Fires started by “Home Heating” in Washington state are the third leading known cause for fire fatalities on a five-year average, with two in 2023. Home heating fires resulted in 7% of the total fatalities over the last five years. With a few proactive measures, you can reduce the risks and stay safe during the winter months.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends these winter weather fire safety tips:

– Maintain heating equipment: Ensure that all heating equipment, including furnaces, space heaters and fireplaces, are properly maintained. Have your furnace inspected annually and keep space heaters at least 3 feet from flammable materials. Always turn off heaters when leaving the room or going to sleep.

– Use generators safely: If using a portable generator during power outages, make sure it is placed outdoors, at least 20 feet away from windows and doors. Never run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space to avoid the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

– Test smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: Check that your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors are working by testing them monthly. Change the batteries at least once a year and replace detectors that are more than 10 years old to ensure your home is protected.

– Prepare for power outages: Prepare for winter power outages by having flashlights, extra batteries and a battery-powered radio on hand. Keep blankets and warm clothing available and avoid using candles for lighting to reduce the risk of fire.

– Create and practice an emergency plan: Have a fire escape plan for your family and make sure everyone knows at least two ways to exit every room. Practice your plan regularly and establish a safe meeting place outside.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.