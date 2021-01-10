Winter boating safety seminar scheduled for Jan. 13

A winter boating safety seminar is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, co-sponsored by the Port of Edmonds, the Edmonds Yacht Club, and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Topics to be discussed during this remote seminar include accidents and prevention, personal watercraft safety, cold water immersion/hypothermia and carbon monoxide. Instructors Mike and Korali Herlya operate a commercial boating safety business and have been active members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary for over 20 years.

Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/winter-boating-safety-tickets-130517135265

Additional seminars are scheduled for the following dates:

Feb. 10 Weather

March 10 Boating apps