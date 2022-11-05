Windstorm leaves thousands without power overnight

Thousands of people in Southwest Snohomish County were without power overnight due to a windstorm that toppled trees and blew tree limbs into power lines and poles, a Snohomish County PUD spokesperson said.

“We have 14 line crews in the field and another 21 support crews, including tree crews, out in the field this morning working on assessing the damage and restoration efforts,” spokesperson Aaron Swaney said Saturday morning.

Edmonds College said it was canceling classes and activities through noon Saturday due to a power outage on campus.

You can view the outage areas at the PUD’s outage map here.