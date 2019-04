Windermere at Alderwood is holding its annual paper and electronics recycling event Saturday, April 13 at 18811 28th Ave. W., Ste. 28, Lynnwood (next to See’s Candy).

Electronics will be recycled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and paper recycling will occur from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food and cash donations will be accepted for the food bank.