WIN A ’65 RED MUSTANG

The Lynnwood Rotary Club is conducting a raffle of a fully restored 1965 Mustang. The Rotary Club is raising funds for Community Projects.

The Red Mustang will be at the Taste of Edmonds on Aug. 10 – 12 and at the Edmonds Chamber Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 9. For the schedule of the other car shows it will be attending and more photos, go to RotaryClubofLynnwood.com/car-raffle. When not at an event, it will be on display at the Acura of Lynnwood Dealership at 21599 Hwy 99, Lynnwood. Tickets can be purchased at all of these locations.

Please direct any questions to [email protected] .

— Sponsored by Lynnwood Rotary Club