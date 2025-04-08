William Paige Jr. scheduled to be sworn in during April 10 council meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council at its April 10 meeting is scheduled to swear in William Paige Jr. to the council’s Position 3 seat.

Paige was appointed during the April 3 meeting to fill the position vacated by Rory Paine-Donovan’s resignation.

The council is also scheduled to review the $98,000 agreement with the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce to provide economic development, business engagement and advocacy services in 2025 and 2026.

On Thursday’s calendar, there are three proclamations: for Holy Week and the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Ensemble 1 and to recognize the contributions of late music educator Frank DeMiero.

In addition the agenda includes a presentation of MLT Academy certificates and a report by the Edmonds Waterfront Center–Mountlake Terrace Seniors.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, April. 10, at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.