William LaCour: His calling in life was caring for others

William Kinsley LaCour

March 7, 1977 – March 14, 2025

William K. LaCour, 48, of Edmonds, WA, formerly of Mystic, CT died unexpectedly of natural causes on March 14. He was born on March 7, 1977 in Hartford, CT, the son of Jane Percy of Mystic, CT and the late Charles M. LaCour, Jr, New London.

He is survived by his brother, Charles M. LaCour III, his sister-in-law, Megan D. LaCour and nieces Marra D. LaCour and Cadence E. LaCour all of Stonington, CT, Uncles Bill Hooper of Menlo Park, CA and Dan Hooper of Dallas, TX and Aunts Lorraine LaCour Guiza of New Orleans, LA and Katharine Briar Lawson of Friday Harbor, WA.

After graduating from Waterford High School in 1995, Will attended Wagner College, New York University Film School and The London Academy of Theater. Will held several idiosyncratic jobs during and after his education; from self-employed Good Humor man, local television station master control operator to auto parts salesman, Will made an indelible impact on everything he did and everyone he worked with. Will loved movies, cars, reading, history, photography and good food.

He traveled extensively by car or train, when possible, in the United States and abroad. He was drawn to the Pacific Northwest at a young age and settled in the coastal town of Edmonds, WA. Will loved his Edmonds Community, the Quad, and living in the wild beauty of the Pacific Northwest. He enjoyed frequent visits from his Aunt Kathy and Uncle Hal.

Will’s calling in life was caring for others. His family and his cherished friends and neighbors in Edmonds will miss his sense of humor, intelligence, his innate skepticism of conventional wisdom and his knack for fixing almost everything.