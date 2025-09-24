Wildfire smoke alert issued Wednesday for Puget Sound region

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the local public health agencies of King, Kitsap, Pierce and Snohomish counties on Wednesday morning issued a wildfire smoke alert. The agency said that air pollution is increasing and may cause health problems in sensitive groups including children, people over 65, and those who have heart and lung diseases.

According to the Washington Smoke Blog, smoke from the Labor Mountain and Lower Sugarloaf Fires is spreading across Central Washington and the Cascades. Labor Mountain is now 11,679 acres (7% contained) and the Lower Sugarloaf has reached 28,387 acres (22% contained).

Westerly winds are expected to return by Wednesday evening, which should help improve conditions in Puget Sound, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said.

Breathing wildfire smoke can severely affect the respiratory and cardiovascular systems and increase health risks, especially for sensitive populations. Health risks from wildfire smoke include:

Asthma attack

Chest pain

Coughing

Fast heartbeat

Headaches

Irritated sinuses

Stinging eyes

Trouble breathing

Sensitive groups should take precautions, especially infants, children, and people over 65, or those who are pregnant, have heart or lung diseases (such as asthma or COPD), respiratory infections, diabetes, or are stroke survivors:

Stay at home when possible. If you can’t stay cool at home or are especially sensitive to smoke, consider moving to a public place like a library, community center, or shopping mall, or to a friend or neighbor’s house. Call ahead to check if they have are open and have air conditioning or air filters. You can also search https://search.wa211.org/

Limit your activity outdoors — such as running, bicycling, physical labor, sports or hobbies.

If possible, close windows in your home to keep the indoor air clean. If you have an air conditioner, use it in recirculation mode.

Use a portable air cleaner

Schools, camps, sports teams, and day care providers should consider postponing outdoor activities or moving them indoors. More information here

If you are unable to stay indoors when wildfire smoke is in the air, N95 or N100 masks offer protection from air pollution for most people. N95 and N100 masks protect wearers from particulate matter, but not from toxic gases that are also found in wildfire smoke. Check with your doctor to see if this is appropriate for you. More information here

People respond to smoke in different ways when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches different levels. Pay attention to symptoms that you or those you are caring for are experiencing and take the above steps to reduce exposures at lower smoke levels if needed.

Check with your health care provider for more specific health questions and concerns. As always, seek medical attention if symptoms are serious.

For more information on ways to reduce your exposure to smoke, see the Washington Department of Health’s Smoke From Fire tips .

Air quality conditions may change quickly. Check the air quality forecast regularly at the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency’s website .