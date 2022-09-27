Wildfire activity forces closure of US 2 at Skykomish

If you are planning any travel over US 2, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced Tuesday that all lanes of the highway in Skykomish between the Money Creek Tunnel and the ranger station, from milepost 46 to milepost 50, are closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire.

There is an additional closure point at the 5th Street Bridge and US 2. For the safety of the traveling public, only emergency vehicles and wildfire responders are permitted to travel through this area until further notice.

After the road was reopened Sept. 24, the fire has burned across the steep slopes, moving closer to the roadway. As a result, it is necessary to close US 2 through this area, WSDOT said.

WSDOT crews will continue to partner with the incident command managing thewildfire. Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center and by @wsdot_traffic on Twitter and updates will be provided as available.