WIAA Executive Board outlines schedules for winter and spring high school sports seasons

The Washington Interscholastic Activiteis Association (WIAA) Executive Board voted on Tuesday to approve the schedules for WIAA Seasons 2 and 3, setting dates for traditional winter and spring sports.

Traditional spring sports will be held in WIAA Season 2, which will begin with pre-contest practices on March 15 and end on May 1. Traditional winter sports will be moved to WIAA Season 3 which will begin on April 26 and end on June 12.

The decision comes after the executive board voted at its Jan. 6 meeting to begin traditional fall sports on Feb. 1.

While the executive board has outlined the framework for a uniform season schedule, it has granted each WIAA league or district around the state the ability to reschedule seasons to best fit their local communities.

“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the executive board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “The board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”

A full season calendar, as well as a summary of current guidelines issued by the Washington Department of Health, can be found on the WIAA’s COVID-19 Page at WIAA.com/COVID.