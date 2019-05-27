Why I support MLTnews: ‘An invaluable service to our community’

“MLTnews promotes civic interest and engagement — both are incredibly important in creating a livable community.” That is Molly Luna, community activist, citing her reason for considering this news source as one that she wants to actively support.

Molly has lived in the Mountlake Terrace area for the past 18 years and has demonstrated her own commitment to the community through enthusiastic support and involvement in the programs fostered by the elementary school her son and daughter attend.

“As a family we were very involved in the start-up and development of the MLT 5K Fun Run which is hosted by the Cedar Way Elementary School parent-teacher organization (PTO).”

She explains further, “we’ve been able to form a partnership – and fundraiser — with Mountlake Terrace annual Tour de Terrace. That event is a fundraiser that benefits Cedar Way Elementary School, as well as other MLT elementary schools.”

Community service is an important component of Molly’s household as both of her children work on service projects that benefit Mountlake Terrace through Scouts BSA (formerly Boy Scouts of America).

Molly’s career is in human resource management; her husband’s is in marketing. The family spends their free time outdoors hiking and biking. One draw of living in this community, she explains, is all of the parks, although the family will also catch a movie together from time to time.

How does MLTnews fit into their busy lifestyle? Molly points to the importance of local news, “We feel that MLTnews and the related local news sites offer an invaluable service to our community, she said. “MLTnews was an early sponsor and has always been a supporter of the work we do through the Cedar Way PTO. I’ve also seen that same support extended by MLTnews to so many other non-profit organizations.

“As a community we owe a lot to the MLTnews. Thank you for all of your good coverage and information,” she added.

Want to support MLTnews, our community’s only regular sources of community news? Your financial support is welcome through this link. — Teresa Wippel, publisher