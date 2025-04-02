Who are the 14 applicants for vacant Mountlake Terrace City Council seat?

This week, the Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to interview 14 applicants and appoint one candidate to the Position 3 seat left vacant after former Councilmember Rory Paine-Donovan’s resignation Feb. 3.

The interviews are to be split up between two days, with the first round scheduled for a special meeting on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The second round is scheduled for the regular business meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

After interviews conclude Thursday, the council will meet in an executive session and vote to appoint a new councilmember.

Each of the candidates are to be asked the following questions:

– “What do you see as the current needs for our city?

– Why would you be a good councilmember at this time, and why are you interested in being appointed?

– What are your thoughts on city government spending priorities?

– How should we go about reducing costs when times are lean?

– Which city services do you consider a priority?

– What role do you think local government should play in addressing diversity, equity, and inclusion?

– What steps do you think are important for Mountlake Terrace to achieve a balance between economic development and quality of life?

– Do you have any questions for [the city council]?”

Below are short biographies of each candidate, in the order they are scheduled to be interviewed. Their full applications and resumes can be found in this week’s city council meeting agendas.

Wednesday, April 2 interviews

Saida Najib

Having lived in Mountlake Terrace for 24 years, Saida Najib works as a senior accountant for Amazon. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Washington State University, with a major in accounting. While not currently serving on any city boards, in her application Najib said she actively participates in local events like Tour de Terrace and engages with the community through the Mountlake Terrace Community Facebook group and other neighborhood discussions. She is also the oldest of six siblings and a mother of three.

Otmane Riad

Otmane Riad is a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion board member at the City of Lynnwood, a volunteer coach for the Brier Terrace Football Club U7, a member of the MLT Chamber of Commerce, and a member of Masjid Umar AL-Farooq in MLT. Riad has resided in Mountlake Terrace for three years and works as a manager in state and local taxes at First Advantage. Additionally, he holds a master’s degree in taxation from Golden Gate University.

William L. Paige Jr.

As a four-year Mountlake Terrace resident, William L. Paige Jr. was appointed as a MLT DEI Commissioner in 2020 and a member of the MLT Sergeant assessment Team in 2022. He’s currently employed by Shoreline School District and holds a bachelor’s degree in speech communications. According to his application, Paige has volunteered at city events like the Tree Lighting and Tour De Terrace and served on the committee for the city’s first Juneteenth celebration.

Chad Watson

Chad Watson has lived in Mountlake Terrace for two years and works as a caseflow programs manager for the Snohomish County Superior Court. Watson holds a master’s degree in philosophy from Western Michigan University. Watson said his community involvement in Mountlake Terrace is in his immediate neighborhood, coordinating events with neighbors. He also participated in a breakfast program at the First United Methodist Church in Seattle and served as a coach and moderator for the local and state high school Ethics Bowl competitions.

Theodore Moriarty

Theodore Moriarty, a history teacher at Bonney Lake High School, has lived in Mountlake Terrace for seven years. He said his involvement in the city ties back to his job as an educator, but he’s also worked with other local groups such as The Gates Foundation, the Alliance for Education and the Southeast Initiative in Seattle. Additionally, Moriarty has experience as a lobbyist and statewide PAC leader for the Washington Education Association. He also holds a master’s degree in teaching from Saint Martin’s University.

Robert Castillo

While Robert Castillo hasn’t been involved in any formal city groups, he said he’s worked with youth in the community by offering free coding classes in Mill Creek. Castillo has lived in Mountlake Terrace for seven years and has a bachelor’s degree in interactive media design. As someone who is in his early 30s, he believes he could bring a new perspective to the council that may not be currently represented in city government.

Benjamin Hou

Benjamin Hou has been involved in Mountlake Terrace for many years. He has served on the city’s arts commission since 2021, helping host a range of local events and advocating for diversity in the local art scene. He’s lived in the city for 18 years, and works as a logistics management specialist at the Marine Mammal Laboratory for NOAA. Currently, he’s a Ph.D. candidate and has a master;s degree in information systems from the University of Washington.

Michelle Delpeon

Michelle Delpeon is a prior Mountlake Terrace City Councilmember, serving from 2006 to 2010. As a Mountlake Terrace resident of 27 years, Delpeon also was an ambassador for the South Snohomish County Chamber of Commerce. Delpeon, who works for Premera Blue Cross, also holds an associate’s degree and a certificate of municipal leadership. In addition to her civic involvement, she’s volunteered for Tour de Terrace, the Garden Club, and Friends of the Library.

Forrest Reda

Forrest Reda has lived in Mountlake Terrace for five years and is a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker Bain Edmonds. He also serves as the chair of the city’s Recreation and Parks Committee. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication and is also a board member of the Volunteers of America Western Washington Lynnwood Neighborhood Center. Additionally, he serves on the My Neighborhood News Network Development Committee and the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce and volunteers with The Ivy League.

Thursday, April 3 interviews

Brian Malen

Brian Malen is an IT technician for Silver Lake Water and Sewer District. He has lived in Mountlake Terrace for five years, and said he’s looking for more ways he can contribute to his community. During the pandemic, Malen said he ran almost 1,000 miles in the city, helping him gain an extensive knowledge of each neighborhood. With a degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering, Malen said he enjoys attending the summer fair, being a patron at local businesses and using the light rail.

Michelle Senechal

Michelle Senechal serves on the city’s arts advisory commission and previously was a member of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory group. In her application, she said she’s lived in Mountlake Terrace for five years and works as a real estate broker at Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds. Additionally, she holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a minor in psychology from Cal Poly. During her time on the arts commission, Senechal helped install an art installation downtown and aides in the annual juried art show.

Philip Lewis

Having lived in Mountlake Terrace for 23 years, Philip Lewis is a founder of Dreamcon, a sci-fi convention in the northern Seattle area from 1987 to 2006. Currently employed as a manager at Galaxy Electric & Solar, Lewis says he has a “lifetime” of customer service experience and is skilled at running large-scale organizations. If selected for the council, he said he wants to work on constantly improving the city’s infrastructure and keeping the crime rate low.

Julie Kimball

Julie Kimball has worked in electrical change management for Boing since 1996 and is a Mountlake Terrace resident of 37 years. Her involvement in the city includes providing child care at her church and time spent working with youth in multiple local organizations. Additionally, Kimball has an associates degree in early childhood education from Edmonds College and has formal education in electrical work.

Daniel Luoma

Daniel Luoma said he’s looking forward to bringing his years of local volunteer experience to the city council. He’s lived in Mountlake Terrace for 15 years and works for Vanilla Technologies Inc. as a senior software engineering manager. Luoma said his professional experience equips him with the ability to solve complex problems, including how to operate within tight budget constraints. Luoma said he was recently selected to serve on a committee for the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. He has a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of North Dakota.

You can learn more about the full council meeting agenda here.



