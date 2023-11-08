Whistle tribute, flying of US military service flags highlight state ferries’ Veterans Day plans

On Veterans Day — Saturday, Nov. 11 — all operating Washington State Ferries vessels will sound their whistles at 11:11 a.m. in tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of the people who have served in the United States Armed Forces, according to a news release from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Each of the six military branches will be represented, as Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard flags will fly on boats in operation on both Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11. This is in addition to the flying of the POW/MIA flag, which honors those who were held as prisoners of war or were declared missing in action during their service.

“We’re proud to commemorate this day with our eighth consecutive year of flag-flying on our vessels,” said WSF Deputy Assistant Secretary Nicole McIntosh. This tradition is vital as it expresses our gratitude and support for veterans, including the many in our workforce.”

WSF, a division of the Washington State Department of Transportation, is the largest ferry system in the U.S. and safely and efficiently carries tens of millions of people a year through some of the most majestic scenery in the world.