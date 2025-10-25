WhirlyBall for a cause: Lynnwood Neighborhood Center fundraiser Oct. 26

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) is gearing up for a major family-friendly fundraiser at WhirlyBall to support the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center — one of the last major family fundraisers planned before the center opens to the public.

Date: Sunday, Oct. 26

Sunday, Oct. 26 Time: 1:30-4 p.m.

1:30-4 p.m. Location: WhirlyBall, 23401 Hwy 99, Edmonds

The fundraiser aims to help raise $1 million remaining, with the goal to complete the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center debt free. All funds raised will be matched by Rick Steves’ $1 million challenge grant, which was announced in the summer.

The featured activity, WhirlyBall, is a 5-on-5 team sport played on electric WhirlyBugs. Some describe the game as “lacrosse mixed with basketball mixed with bumper cars,” but VOAWW describes it as “loads of fun.”

Tickets for the event are $100, which includes all the WhirlyBall play, pizza, food, and soft drinks. Tickets for children under 16 are $50. Alcohol and specialty drinks will be available at an extra cost.

Attendees will have opportunities to win prizes, including prizes for the winning Whirlyball teams. The event will also feature a chance to enter a drawing to win prizes and will include some auctioned items. Additional opportunities will be available to make an impactful gift to support the project.

Learn more and purchase ticket’s at VOAWW’s website.

