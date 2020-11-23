What’s open for takeout, delivery, outside dining in Mountlake Terrace: Updated Nov. 23, 2020

|ALIBERTOS MEXICAN
|5602 232ND ST SW
|(425) 678-1813
|Pickup via phone ordering, UberEats, and DoorDash
|AMORN THAI CUISINE
|22826 56TH AVE W
|(425) 749-8786
|Takeout by phone and third party delivery
|AZTECA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS
|22003 66TH AVE W #F
|(425) 672-0601
|Takeout and third party delivery
|BANH MI BITES
|23601 56TH AVE W
|(425) 582-2243
|DIne-in, takeout, and third party delivery
|BENTO TERIYAKI
|21919 66TH AVE W # H
|(425) 775-6988
|Takeout and third party delivery
|BRIER PIZZA
|23631 Brier Rd, Brier
|(425) 424-0760
|Takeout via phone and online ordering, third party delivery
|CHEZ GRAND-PERE BAKERY
|24007 56TH AVE W
|(425) 672-8818
|Open for takeout
|COUNTRYSIDEDONUT LLC
|21919 66TH AVE W
|(425) 672-7820
|Takeout and UberEats
|DIAMOND KNOT BREWPUB @ MLT
|5602 232ND ST SW ST
|(425) 361-1375
|Open for takout and delivery
|DOUBLE DD MEATS, INC.
|5602 232ND ST SW
|(425) 778-7363
|Takeout and curbside pickup
|ESPRESSO BREAK
|23208 56TH AVE W
|(425) 774-4755
|Drive-thru
|FORK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL
|21919 66TH AVE W STE G
|(425) 835-0703
|Phone and online ordering, and third party delivery
|GABRIEL’S FIRE
|5803 244TH ST SW
|(425) 697-4119
|Takeout and phone ordering
|GETAWAY TAVERN
|24309 56th AVE W
|(425) 771-8478
|Takeout and Doordash
|HEMLOCK STATE BREWING
|23601 56th AVE W
|(206) 919-7934
|Patio dining and online ordering for pickup
|LAS ESPUELAS
|4306 228th ST SW STE 9
|(425) 409-5070
|Oudoor dining, takeout, and local delivery
|MANDARIN CHILI CHINESE RESTAURANT
|23202 57TH AVE W
|(425) 771-5531
|Takeout and third party delivery
|MAZATLAN RESTAURANT
|6003 244TH ST SW
|(425) 744-1525
|Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
|O’HOULIES PUB
|21919 66TH AVE W
|(425) 776-1833
|Not serving food
|PAPA MURPHY’S
|21005 44TH AVE W
|(425) 775-7277
|Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, restaurant and third party delivery
|PORT OF SUBS
|22000 64th AVE W
|(425) 776-5652
|Order online or by phone; takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
|RED DRAGON CASINO
|21917 HWY 99
|(425) 264-1050
|Contact-less takeout
|RINGERS PUB
|22803 44TH AVE W B-3
|(425) 771-6072
|Takeout and outdoor dining
|SNOHOMISH PIE COMPANY
|5602 232ND ST SW
|(425) 870-8314
|In-store pickup
|SORELLI PIZZA
|22402 44TH AVE W STE C & D
|(425) 670-8600
|Outdoor dining and takeout
|STARBUCKS COFFEE #11742
|22805 44TH AVE W
|(425) 672-4254
|Drive-thru and takeout
|SUBWAY
|22726 44th AVE W
|(425) 697-6957
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SUBWAY
|21919 66TH AVE W
|(425) 697-6911
|Takeout and third party delivery
|SZECHUAN CUISINE LLC
|23202 57TH AVE W
|(425) 771-5531
|Takeout and third party delivery
|TERIYAKI BOWL
|22003 66TH AVE W STE B
|(425) 869-3670
|Takeout and third party delivery
|TERIYAKI GARDEN
|21210 44TH AVE W
|(425) 778-6720
|Takeout and third party delivery
|TIME OUT BURGERS
|5807 244TH ST SW
|(425) 672-5144
|Takeout and third party delivery
Please leave any correections in the comments section below.