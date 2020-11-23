What’s open for takeout, delivery, outside dining in Mountlake Terrace: Updated Nov. 23, 2020

ALIBERTOS MEXICAN 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 678-1813 Pickup via phone ordering, UberEats, and DoorDash
AMORN THAI CUISINE 22826 56TH AVE W (425) 749-8786 Takeout by phone and third party delivery
AZTECA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS 22003 66TH AVE W #F (425) 672-0601 Takeout and third party delivery
BANH MI BITES 23601 56TH AVE W (425) 582-2243 DIne-in, takeout, and third party delivery
BENTO TERIYAKI 21919 66TH AVE W # H (425) 775-6988 Takeout and third party delivery
BRIER PIZZA 23631 Brier Rd, Brier (425) 424-0760 Takeout via phone and online ordering, third party delivery
CHEZ GRAND-PERE BAKERY 24007 56TH AVE W (425) 672-8818 Open for takeout
COUNTRYSIDEDONUT  LLC 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 672-7820 Takeout and UberEats
DIAMOND KNOT BREWPUB @ MLT 5602 232ND ST SW ST (425) 361-1375 Open for takout and delivery
DOUBLE DD MEATS, INC. 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 778-7363 Takeout and curbside pickup
ESPRESSO BREAK 23208 56TH AVE W (425) 774-4755 Drive-thru
FORK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL 21919 66TH AVE W STE G (425) 835-0703 Phone and online ordering, and third party delivery
GABRIEL’S FIRE 5803 244TH ST SW (425) 697-4119 Takeout and phone ordering
GETAWAY TAVERN 24309 56th AVE W (425) 771-8478 Takeout and Doordash
HEMLOCK STATE BREWING 23601 56th AVE W (206) 919-7934 Patio dining and online ordering for pickup
LAS ESPUELAS 4306 228th ST SW STE 9 (425) 409-5070 Oudoor dining, takeout, and local delivery
MANDARIN CHILI CHINESE RESTAURANT 23202 57TH AVE W (425) 771-5531 Takeout and third party delivery
MAZATLAN RESTAURANT 6003 244TH ST SW (425) 744-1525 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery
O’HOULIES PUB 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 776-1833 Not serving food
PAPA MURPHY’S 21005 44TH AVE W (425) 775-7277 Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, restaurant and third party delivery
PORT OF SUBS 22000 64th AVE W (425) 776-5652 Order online or by phone; takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery
RED DRAGON CASINO 21917 HWY 99 (425) 264-1050 Contact-less takeout
RINGERS PUB 22803 44TH AVE W B-3 (425) 771-6072 Takeout and outdoor dining
SNOHOMISH PIE COMPANY 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 870-8314 In-store pickup
SORELLI PIZZA 22402 44TH AVE W STE C & D (425) 670-8600 Outdoor dining and takeout
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11742 22805 44TH AVE W (425) 672-4254 Drive-thru and takeout
SUBWAY 22726 44th AVE W (425) 697-6957 Takeout and third party delivery
SUBWAY 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 697-6911 Takeout and third party delivery
SZECHUAN CUISINE LLC 23202 57TH AVE W (425) 771-5531 Takeout and third party delivery
TERIYAKI BOWL 22003 66TH AVE W STE B (425) 869-3670 Takeout and third party delivery
TERIYAKI GARDEN 21210 44TH AVE W (425) 778-6720 Takeout and third party delivery
TIME OUT BURGERS 5807 244TH ST SW (425) 672-5144 Takeout and third party delivery

