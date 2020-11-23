What’s open for takeout, delivery, outside dining in Mountlake Terrace: Updated Nov. 23, 2020

ALIBERTOS MEXICAN 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 678-1813 Pickup via phone ordering, UberEats, and DoorDash

AMORN THAI CUISINE 22826 56TH AVE W (425) 749-8786 Takeout by phone and third party delivery

AZTECA MEXICAN RESTAURANTS 22003 66TH AVE W #F (425) 672-0601 Takeout and third party delivery

BANH MI BITES 23601 56TH AVE W (425) 582-2243 DIne-in, takeout, and third party delivery

BENTO TERIYAKI 21919 66TH AVE W # H (425) 775-6988 Takeout and third party delivery

BRIER PIZZA 23631 Brier Rd, Brier (425) 424-0760 Takeout via phone and online ordering, third party delivery

CHEZ GRAND-PERE BAKERY 24007 56TH AVE W (425) 672-8818 Open for takeout

COUNTRYSIDEDONUT LLC 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 672-7820 Takeout and UberEats

DIAMOND KNOT BREWPUB @ MLT 5602 232ND ST SW ST (425) 361-1375 Open for takout and delivery

DOUBLE DD MEATS, INC. 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 778-7363 Takeout and curbside pickup

ESPRESSO BREAK 23208 56TH AVE W (425) 774-4755 Drive-thru

FORK MEDITERRANEAN GRILL 21919 66TH AVE W STE G (425) 835-0703 Phone and online ordering, and third party delivery

GABRIEL’S FIRE 5803 244TH ST SW (425) 697-4119 Takeout and phone ordering

GETAWAY TAVERN 24309 56th AVE W (425) 771-8478 Takeout and Doordash

HEMLOCK STATE BREWING 23601 56th AVE W (206) 919-7934 Patio dining and online ordering for pickup

LAS ESPUELAS 4306 228th ST SW STE 9 (425) 409-5070 Oudoor dining, takeout, and local delivery

MANDARIN CHILI CHINESE RESTAURANT 23202 57TH AVE W (425) 771-5531 Takeout and third party delivery

MAZATLAN RESTAURANT 6003 244TH ST SW (425) 744-1525 Takeout, restaurant and third party delivery

O’HOULIES PUB 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 776-1833 Not serving food

PAPA MURPHY’S 21005 44TH AVE W (425) 775-7277 Online and phone ordering, curbside pickup, restaurant and third party delivery

PORT OF SUBS 22000 64th AVE W (425) 776-5652 Order online or by phone; takeout, curbside pickup, and third party delivery

RED DRAGON CASINO 21917 HWY 99 (425) 264-1050 Contact-less takeout

RINGERS PUB 22803 44TH AVE W B-3 (425) 771-6072 Takeout and outdoor dining

SNOHOMISH PIE COMPANY 5602 232ND ST SW (425) 870-8314 In-store pickup

SORELLI PIZZA 22402 44TH AVE W STE C & D (425) 670-8600 Outdoor dining and takeout

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11742 22805 44TH AVE W (425) 672-4254 Drive-thru and takeout

SUBWAY 22726 44th AVE W (425) 697-6957 Takeout and third party delivery

SUBWAY 21919 66TH AVE W (425) 697-6911 Takeout and third party delivery

SZECHUAN CUISINE LLC 23202 57TH AVE W (425) 771-5531 Takeout and third party delivery

TERIYAKI BOWL 22003 66TH AVE W STE B (425) 869-3670 Takeout and third party delivery

TERIYAKI GARDEN 21210 44TH AVE W (425) 778-6720 Takeout and third party delivery