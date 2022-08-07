What’s being built? City of MLT has a map for that

Curious about a building project in Mountlake Terrace? With light rail arriving in 2024, new developments are popping up in the city, and you might be wondering as you drive or walk by — what’s being built there?

The City of Mountlake Terrace has on its website a map of development projects citywide, with detailed fact sheets, complete with images for each venture under construction, listed and linked in the map.

For more information about these and future projects, you can also email Associate Planner Jonathan Morales.