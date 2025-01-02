What you can do to prevent human trafficking topic of next Edmonds Waterfront Center event Jan. 23

Preventing Human Trafficking: What You Can Do is the topic of the next author/speaker series event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. The featured speaker is Kirsten Foot, Ph.D., CEO and Executive Director of Businesses Ending Slavery and Trafficking (BEST).

The crime of human trafficking flourishes because it is a relatively low-risk way for traffickers to make money by exploiting vulnerable people. By becoming informed and equipped, anyone can help victims get the help they need and prevent people from being trafficked. Come learn how to identify and report indicators of human trafficking and prevent it in the organizations you are part of. Together, we can drive traffickers out of business.

Edmonds resident Kirsten Foot is the author or editor of four books including the award-winning Collaborating Against Human Trafficking: Cross-Sector Challenges and Practices. As the CEO and executive director of BEST, Foot equips people and organizations with strategies and tools to counter human trafficking.

Admission to this event is free but registration is requested online through the Edmonds Waterfront Center or by calling 425-774-5555.

The Edmonds Waterfront Center is located at 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds.