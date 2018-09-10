WGU Washington appoints Edmonds CC president emeritus, local Navy veteran to board

WGU Washington, the online nonprofit university, has appointed Dr. Jean Hernandez, president emeritus of Edmonds Community College, and local veterans’ advocate Mike Schinder to its advisory board.

According to a WGU Washington announcement, the advisory board helps guide the growth and development of the state’s only legislatively-endorsed, online university.

Hernandez has been a leader in higher education for more than three decades, earning a reputation as a champion of student success.

“Throughout her career in higher learning, Jean has worked tirelessly to increase access to educational opportunities for underserved populations and members of the military community,” said WGU Washington Chancellor Dr. Tonya Drake. “Her principles align well with the mission of our university. I have always admired Jean’s unwavering commitment to education and I am confident she will be a valuable addition to our board.”

Hernandez served as the Edmonds Community College president for seven years before retiring last December. Under her leadership, the college joined the Achieving the Dream (ATD) network, and later became an ATD Leader College, which is the most comprehensive non-governmental reform movement for student success in higher education history. Hernandez is especially proud of creating the Second Chance Scholarship while at Edmonds Community College for students who have experienced homelessness or have been incarcerated.

After her retirement, she served as interim president at Pierce College Puyallup. Now she works as a leadership coach for Achieving the Dream and a Guided Pathways Coach for the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

Schindler, an Edmonds resident, is U.S. Navy veteran, the CEO of Operation Military Family Cares and co-founder at Integrated Telehealth Solutions WA. He also is Military Wire columnist for My Edmonds News.

Schindler’s knowledge and experience will help the university continue to address key workforce issues and guide women and men who have served toward professional opportunities, the announcement said.

“With Mike’s leadership on the advisory board, we look forward to strengthening our commitment to military members across Washington and their families,” said WGU Washington Chancellor Dr. Tonya Drake. “I collaborated closely with Mike while working at Edmonds Community College. I saw firsthand how his leadership abilities, coupled with his compassion and desire to support our community, influenced meaningful change. I’m delighted to be working with Mike again to help military personnel achieve their educational goals.”

Through his experience as founder and CEO of Operation Military Family Cares, a nonprofit organization that develops programs designed to improve the health, morale and finances for Veteran families and the companies that hire them, Schindler is committed to working with military communities to prepare them for success. Previously, Schindler served as the program manager of community engagement and innovation for the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University. He was responsible for fostering and maintaining relationships with community agencies that provide services to veterans, service members and military families in several states for the IVMF AmericaServes network.

WGU Washington’s Advisory Board was established in 2011 to provide counsel to the chancellor on state-specific needs and trends and to help shape the direction and continued success of the university. In addition to Hernandez and Schindler, the advisory board consists of:

Marty Brown, Retired Executive Director, Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges (SBCTC)

Don Brunell, Partner, Brunell Creative; Former President, Association of Washington Business

Al Davis, Principal, Revitalization Partners

Phyllis Gutiérrez Kenney, Former State Representative, VP of Leadership and Economic Development, Sea Mar Community Health Centers

Steve Mullin, President, Washington Roundtable

Dr. Kathleen Ross, President Emeritus, Heritage University

Dr. Samuel H. Smith, President Emeritus, Washington State University

Schindler also writes for The Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s Military Wire blog and has published two books, “U.S. Veterans in the Workforce: Why the 7% are America’s Greatest Asset” and “Operation Military Family. Schindler currently serves as a commissioner for the city of Edmonds, Wash.

