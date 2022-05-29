Westbound right lane closure of 236th St SW for light rail work starts May 30

Starting Monday, May 30, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at 236th Street Southwest westbound between the on-ramp to I-5 southbound and 59th Place West to install a retaining wall and relocate utilities.

This work will require the closure of the westbound right lane for 14 weeks, through Sept. 2. Access to the pedestrian walkway and ADA ramps will be maintained, and the bus stop at 59th Place will remain open.