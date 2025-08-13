West African dance and music group energizes families at MLT Library

It was not easy for many to not tap their feet or bounce their heads to the percussion rhythms. Three members of the Seattle group Gansango Music and Dance performed a variety of West African dance and music at the Mountlake Terrace Library Tuesday in front of about 50 people.
The performers included Gansango Director Etienne Cakpo from Cotonou, Benin; Deise Nascimento Costa from Teresina, Brazil; and Boka Kouyate from Kankan, Guinea.
Gansango Music and Dance fuses music and movement from the dance and music traditions of Benin, Ghana and Togo, among other countries.
For more information about their classes and performances, visit gansango.com.
