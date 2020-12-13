Wescott Homes considering 52 townhomes for MLT 228 property Posted: December 12, 2020 67 A pre-application has been submitted by Wescott Homes considering a 52-unit townhome project on the MLT 228 property, NextMLT reported. The property at the Southwest corner of 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West has had several development concepts over the years. (See related posts at the bottom of this story.) The current concept by Wescott Homes, as shown in a pre-application, is to construct 52 townhomes on the 2.4-acre property. The property consists of two parcels: the former Handy Mart parcel and the Terrace East apartments parcel. The existing Terrace East apartments would be demolished. The concept shows 52 townhomes, 12 of which would be live/work units which would all have separate entrances to a small work space of at least 150 square feet. The 12 live/work units would front 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West. The only other similar live/work townhome in the city is on 234th Street Southwest between 56th Avenue West and 55th Avenue West. Maida Hair Salon and Avalon Lash and Spa are the the work space of that townhome. There would be two driveway entrances, one on 228th and one on 44th, with a looped internal access drive and sidewalk. A small surface parking lot would be located in the center, presumably for parking requirements related to the work spaces. Each townhome would have a garage with two parking spots. The pre-application materials contain several questions from the applicant related to design standard, impact fees and the permitting process. As a reminder, a pre-application is intended to present a development concept to the city and obtain initial feedback. They are often submitted prior to a sale agreement. Plans almost always change and often projects don’t even move forward. Previous related posts June 10, 2015 – Handy Mart closed due to unpaid tax bills April 8, 2015 – Handy Mart at 228th/44th For Sale February 29, 2016 – Cedar Plaza Vet Clinic Possibly Moving to Handy Mart Building April 13, 2017 – Handy Mart at 228th/44th Sold at Auction September 10, 2017 – Rogers Property Owner Purchases Handy Mart at 228th/44th September 29, 2017 – Two-Story Commercial Building Being Considered for Handy Mart Site January 27, 2018 – Exposed beams and glass highlight two-story building planned for Handy Mart site September 26, 2018 – Expanded MLT228 project adds residential component November 13, 2019 – Handy Mart Property Owners Purchase Terrace East Apartments Amid Ongoing Litigation August 20, 2020 – Former Handy Mart Site and Terrace East Apartments for Sale