Wescott Homes considering 52 townhomes for MLT 228 property

The property at the Southwest corner of 228th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West has had several development concepts over the years. (See related posts at the bottom of this story.)

The current concept by Wescott Homes, as shown in a pre-application, is to construct 52 townhomes on the 2.4-acre property.

The property consists of two parcels: the former Handy Mart parcel and the Terrace East apartments parcel. The existing Terrace East apartments would be demolished.