Wesco League officials agree to shortened three-season sports schedule; high school practices to start Feb. 22

After nearly a full year since the last high school athletic contests took place, athletic directors from all Wesco League schools met on Wednesday and voted to move forward with their previously proposed three-sports season plan.

This means that the traditional fall sports teams from around the Edmonds School District will begin practice on Feb. 22, with the first contests being scheduled the first week of March. This includes football, cross country, girls swim and dive, volleyball, boys tennis and girls soccer.

The league’s plan outlines three, six-week seasons. Traditional fall sports will start practice Feb. 22, spring sports — track and field, boys soccer, baseball, softball, girls tennis, and boys and girls golf — will begin practices March 30, and normal winter sports – boys and girls basketball, wrestling, and boys swim and dive — will start practices on May 3.

The athletic directors also approved preliminary team schedules at the Wednesday meeting. Those schedules will be released in the coming weeks as league officials and athletic directors work out logistical issues like officiating and travel.

“Oh man! I can’t begin to describe what the return to the field will do for our players, and especially seniors,” said James Harmon, Meadowdale High School’s head football coach. “For a long time it’s felt like this day may never come, but we’re here now and ready to make the best of it.

“I’m not one to compare the lack of opportunity to play a game to the daily tragedy that goes on all over the world,” Harmon continued. “But having a few hours a day around each other and experiencing some ‘normalcy’ will do wonders for these student athletes’ physical, emotional, and mental health.”

Lynnwood High’s head country and track coach Stephanie Tastad said: “I’m overwhelmed with emotion. This news changes the trajectory of the school year and we are going to embrace it. For our seniors, getting out with the team and running their final season is going to give them some normalcy back that they deserve. Last year still feels unfinished. So we are going to dedicate the season to our 2020 graduates, encourage our athletes to come out, work hard, and have fun. It’ll be business as usual, but we won’t take one moment for granted.”

One of the athletic directors involved in the meetings and the vote to move forward with the plan was Meadowdale’s Beth Marriott. She said that league officials are looking for “some sense of normal” as they prepare to bring athletes back to campus for practice and competition. “Normal is not what we will see on the field or in the stands, but we will see our kids get a chance to play and that is enough to make my heart swell with pride,” Marriott said. “My hope is that everyone will understand that the tough decisions we make are for the safety of our athletes and coaches. It won’t be a perfect season, but we hope to have a season that will bring our community together in support of our kids.”

While there are still details to discuss and iron out in the weeks before competitions start, the announcement was a long overdue welcome one for area senior athletes.

“I’m beyond grateful to have a return to what’s left of my senior season,” said Meadowdale football player and Pacific Lutheran football commit Cole Sargent. “We’ve all been working our hardest for this moment and I can’t wait to be back on the field with my boys one last time.”

For one area player, the start of sports comes too late. Jordan Sims, a standout first-team all-league running back for Mountlake Terrace in 2019, will play next year in Burnaby, British Columbia for Simon Fraser University. Sims decided that this delayed season is too close to his scheduled report date for SFU to risk suffering an injury.

“I was excited to hear about the opportunity for high school athletes to have the chance of some sort of season, even if shorter,” Sims said. “It was difficult for me and other college commits to have to make the decision to forgo their senior season, at this point, so to not jeopardize their future.”

— By Scott Williams