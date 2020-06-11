We’re back: Chanterelle

Have a business that is reopening under Phase 2? We’re pleased to present this complimentary “We’re Back” announcement space for any local business that is reopening their doors. Just submit your approximately 75-word announcement to kathyhashbarger@gmail.com.

Chanterelle is delighted to announce that we will be reopening for dine-in service on Friday, June 12 starting at 8 a.m.. Our hours will be Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We will be implementing the state guidelines and ask everyone to please wear a mask. If you have forgotten yours at home, they will be available for purchase for $1. We will also have hand sanitizer at the door and temperature checks upon entering. Our #1 priority is ensuring the safety and comfort of our customers and employees. We have missed you all so much and looking forward to seeing you soon!

Chanterelle

316 Main St.

Edmonds