Welcome to returning advertiser Ballinger Heated Storage

We’re happy to welcome returning advertiser Ballinger Heated Storage, located at 20029 19th Ave. N.E. in Shoreline.
Bringing a new era in self-storage, Ballinger Heated Storage also happens to be the first storage facility in Washington state to earn LEED certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.
At Ballinger Heated Storage, you’ll experience a newly constructed storage facility with cutting edge design, best-in-class security, advanced features, convenient location, and expert staff. You’ll be able to rest easy knowing our heated units and high-efficiency ventilation system provide the utmost protection for your belongings.
To learn more, call 206-792-1222 or visit www.ballingerheatedstorage.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.