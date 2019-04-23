Welcome to our new Home & Real Estate Page sponsor Ann Hoppe

MEET ANN HOPPE

As a Snohomish/Island County Washington resident for over seven years, Ann is committed to providing exceptional customer service, excellent local knowledge and the utmost amount of honesty and integrity. She is a native of a small coastal town on the Monterey Bay in California; Ann understands and can meet the needs of a diverse clientele. As your trusted real estate professional, earning the prestigious RE/MAX 100% Club Award in sales for two years in a row, Ann will help you with all your real estate goals.

Her former years in the residential mortgage lending business served as a great foundation for real estate, cultivating the necessary skills and characteristics that now serve her well! Whether it’s facilitating the purchase or the sale of a home, her clients are assured a smooth, professional and positive experience, in addition to a relationship that stretches well beyond the close of escrow.

The cornerstone to Ann’s business is her commitment to volunteering and being an active member of her community. Ann is currently a member of Edmonds Rotary and previously served as Treasurer for Soroptimist International of Stanwood/Camano and Stanwood Chamber of Commerce.

Ann offers a few tips for homebuyers: http://www.annhoppe.com/buyer-services/tips-for-buyers/

Contact her for all of your Real Estate needs.

425-599-5601

[email protected]

http://www.annhoppe.com