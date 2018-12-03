Welcome to our new Health and Fitness page sponsor Orangetheory Fitness

We warmly welcome Orangetheory Fitness, the sponsor of our new Health and Fitness page on My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today.

Lynnwood’s Studio Manager Rusty Gebhardt has been in the fitness industry for the past three years and says he is excited to be at the helm of the Lynnwood/Edmonds/Mountlake Terrace Orangetheory Fitness. He and his staff are committed to providing an unparalleled experience in the studio and to being an integral part of the surrounding community as well. They routinely support local charities like Holly House, the Edmonds Food Bank, Northwest Harvest, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and many more.

Orangetheory Fitness Lynnwood features an incredible team of coaches and studio Assistants whose sole purpose is to ensure that members and guests have the absolute best experience possible from the moment they walk in the door to the time they leave.

Orangetheory is based on the science of EPOC, excess post-exercise oxygen consumption. If you challenge your body at the right intensity, your body will work harder to recover oxygen lost during exercise. This revs your metabolism and makes you burn calories long after your workout is over.

The Lynnwood/Edmonds/Mountlake Terrace Orangetheory Fitness is located at 19723 Highway 99, Suite L, Lynnwood. Visit https://lynnwood.orangetheoryfitness.com or call 425-224-3637 to learn more.