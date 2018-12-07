Welcome to our new daily newsletter sponsor Ombu Salon and Spa

We are happy to announce that Ombu Salon and Spa has come on board as an advertiser and the new sponsor of our Daily Newsletter.

Ombu is now located at 550 Main St., Edmonds, but will soon be moving to a meticulously maintained classic 1924 Edmonds bungalow at 121 Third Ave. N. See our previous story about their move.

Ombú is Edmonds’ premier organic salon and spa, and has a modern, sophisticated approach to image and style. You are invited to renew yourself with Ombu’s natural approach to beauty.

They say, “indulge yourself knowing our services and products are good for your body and the environment. Our organic services feature products made with certified organic ingredients that contain no ammonia, parabens, formaldehyde, plastics, SLS or thioglycolates.”

They have a variety of services, ranging from signature Éminence facials and hot stone massages, to hair removal using the ancient, all natural art of sugaring, to custom balayage color and the latest in progressive hair design. At Ombú Salon and Spa, they strive for excellence in everything they do.

Think of them for holiday gift cards or book an appointment here. You can contact them at 425-778-6322 or at [email protected]