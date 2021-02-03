A warm welcome to our new advertiser, Warren Law.

Since 1992, Robert Warren has advocated for the rights of injured individuals and their families. He marries his compassion for individuals who have suffered a life-changing loss with his thorough knowledge of law and insurance industry standards and practices.

Born and raised in Cape Town, South Africa, Robert practiced as a human rights attorney before moving to the United States in 1987. Prior to opening his own law firm, Robert worked as an adjuster and later in-house attorney for a national insurance firm.

Through his experience, knowledge and compassion, he obtains the best possible compensation outcomes for his clients, whether through settlement or the court process. Robert is a member of the Snohomish County Bar Association, King County Bar Association and Washington State Association for Justice. He serves the Edmonds community through membership in the Edmonds Lions Club and teaches at Edmonds College.

If you have been in a motor vehicle accident or suffered a personal injury and would like to book a free consultation with Robert, he can be reached at:

Warren Law

8311 212th St. S.W.

Edmonds, WA 98026

425-672-7877

Robert@wrixtonlaw.com