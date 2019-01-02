Welcome to our new advertiser, Tiers of Joy Bakery

We are proud to announce our newest advertiser, Lynnwood-based Tiers of Joy Bakery.

The product line that Tiers of Joy Bakery offers is different than most retail bakeries. They are particularly dedicated to baking to meet special dietary needs. Call on them for special-order wedding cakes, dessert cakes, custom cakes, cookies, house granola, bite-size catering and custom cake toppers.

Take a look at their fun, delectable menu:

Dessert Cakes: German chocolate, German crumb, orange cranberry, Biscoff buckeye, red velvet & strawberry, lemon blueberry, coconut lemon, millionaire layer, Mississippi mud, Miss Trunchbull’s chocolate, layer death by chocolate, black forest, chocolate espresso, Louisiana crunch, carrot cake, salted caramel, chocolate oreo, coffee & walnut, white chocolate raspberry, white chocolate candy cane, red velvet, berry mascarpone layer cake.

Specialty cakes: Cakes that have fruits and nuts over certain buttercreams, cakes that have more than 3-4 layers.

Wedding cakes: White almond, pink champagne, coconut, red velvet, pink velvet, lemon velvet, Hootenhollor whiskey, banana foster, peanut butter cup, blood orange truffle, almond amaretto, chai spice, vanilla bean, chocolate fudge, pistachio, hazelnut.

Cake fillings: Chocolate mousse, white chocolate mousse, Baily’s Irish cream, kahlua cream, chocolate Bavarian, raspberry chocolate Bavarian, lemon Bavarian, French vanilla Bavarian, banana Bavarian, vanilla bean buttercream, lemon curd & raspberry, peanut butter cream, coconut cream, cream cheese butter cream, chocolate butter cream, mint butter cream, orange butter cream.

Cookies: Cherry cheesecake cups, ginger, molasses, monster, chocolate chip, M&M, old fashioned oatmeal, NY loaded, butter beer, triple snickerdoodle, Almond Joy, peanut butter blossoms, almond, white chocolate macadamia, coffee sugar, sugar, mountain trail, Texas cowboy, walnut butter balls, coconut rum balls, Mexican wedding, rugelach, pumpkin with icing, Brookies.

Cupcakes: Pinata, orange creamsicle, stuffed German chocolate, black forest, coconut cream, banana pudding, maple bacon, toffee crunch, lemon blueberry, cotton candy, blackberry, vanilla, Mississippi mud, loaded rocky road, Butterfinger, Snickers, Bailey’s chocolate, cookie dough, hummingbird, cherry almond, chocolate cappuccino.

Chocolate baby shower toppers

In-house granola

Free delivery and 10 percent sales tax. Receive a 10 percent discount on your first order. Call 425-397-1079 to place your order or visit tiersofjoybakery2012.com to learn more.