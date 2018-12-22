A warm welcome to our new advertiser Soundview School.

Committed to building partnerships with families, Soundview aims to educate students to become innovative thinkers and ethical citizens and leaders who will serve our community with compassion and respect.

The school, located at 6515 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, serves students in Pre-K through grade 8. It integrates the rigors of the International Baccalaureate curriculum with student-driven, action-oriented projects that are engaging and relevant to today’s world. The Soundview community is built and dependent upon close, highly collaborative relationships among students, families and teachers.

Soundview School has limited openings for the 2019-20 school year. You can learn more at www.soundview.org or by calling 425-778-8572.