Welcome to our new advertiser Gracie Barra, one of the most trusted names in martial arts today.

Gracie Barra’s values, commitment to excellence, and dedication to Jiu-Jitsu set them apart as a leader in the Edmonds martial arts community. GB Edmonds provides a clean, professional, and welcoming environment for all.

Students enjoy access to over 800 Gracie Barra schools worldwide, professional-quality Jiu-Jitsu gear, and online resources to further their training. Gracie Barra promotes a holistic perspective to Jiu-Jitsu, including physical and mental wellness.

All GB Schools are supervised by a Gracie Barra certified instructor, who supports students and helps each one achieve their potential through challenging training programs. Each class at Gracie Barra Edmonds is customized to offer maximum benefit for the students in attendance.

Learn more:

gbedmondsbjj.com

Email: info@gbedmondsbjj.com