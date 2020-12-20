Welcome to our new advertiser: Clean and Simple Cleaning

We’re proud to announce our newest advertiser, Clean and Simple Cleaning, a residential and commercial cleaning company based in Lynnwood.

Stacie Sutton founded Clean and Simple Cleaning in the early 1990s. All she had at the time was a broom, a bucket, a mop and the vision of simplifying people’s lives. Since then, Clean and Simple has grown into a successful and trusted local business, servicing Snohomish and North King counties. Its consistently high-quality service has put it at the forefront of the cleaning industry.

At Clean and Simple our number one goal is to help you simplify your life. The less time you have to worry about cleaning, especially during the holidays, the more time you have to spend with family, friends and whatever you truly love . Every aspect of our cleaning services, from flexible scheduling to customized service plans, is designed with your unique needs in mind.

Want regular house cleaning sessions on a weekly or bi-weekly basis? You can book expert cleaners to visit your home routinely. They’ll keep it sparkling clean at a rate you can afford. Looking for a monthly or a one-time customized deep cleaning? This is an excellent way to start off the fall or spring season, or to give yourself time off to do something enjoyable. Or, for the holidays, consider the Special Occasion house cleaning service to help you prepare your home for house guests or parties.

Own a business in Snohomish County? Whether it’s large or small, you can trust Clean and Simple to keep your offices clean, while saving you time and money. Moving? One of the biggest hassles of moving is the additional cleaning process. We offer customized move-in and move-out cleaning that will lighten your moving load and leave your place spotless.

Clean and Simple is locally owned and operated, licensed, bonded and fully insured for your peace of mind. You’ll find their rates affordable and their staff highly experienced, dependable and trustworthy. All of their technicians go through a rigorous three-week training program, developed from decades of experience, to ensure a consistent clean every time.

Clean and Simple is offering new customer specials through the New Year, so now is the perfect time to start your cleaning service. Check out our services, request a free estimate, and find out more at www.cleanandsimplecleaning.com, or call 425-673-4733.