Welcome to new advertising sponsor Dr. Sophon Heng

Dr. Sophon Heng D.D.S. believes everyone deserves quality dental care. One Dental, in Edmonds, is modern yet modest — Dr. Heng offers no gimmicks, just modern quality dentistry at an affordable price. The dental practice caters to those with limited or no dental coverage on their policies. His clinic provides comprehensive dental care exclusively to uninsured adults — many of his patients are young adults or seniors.

He’d be happy to care for you and your family.

Call today for an appointment

Sophon Heng D.D.S.

7907 212th St. S.W., Suite 102, Edmonds, WA 98026

Website: dentistedmonds.com

Phone: 425-773-6271