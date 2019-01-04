Welcome to new advertiser Seattle Sexual Health, located at Northgate

Our new advertiser, Seattle Sexual Health, has a dedicated medical staff that will bring their full attention to your concerns about your sexual health and treat your information with complete confidentiality.

The team includes medical doctors board certified in various specialties, naturopathic doctors, physical therapists, counselors and other providers in the health care field.

Treatments available at their clinic include: Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy, Mona Lisa Touch Laser, Acoustic Shockwave Therapy, Platelet Rich Plasma Injections, Stem Cell Injections, Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy, Visceral Manipulation, ​Psychotherapy, Intrauterine Insemination and ​Ovulation Induction.

Common problems treated are: Dyspareunia (Painful Intercourse), Stress Incontinence, Painful Testicles, Erectile Dysfunction, Pelvic Floor Dysfunction, Peyrone’s Disease, Sexually Transmitted Infections, Post Menopausal Symptoms, Lichen Sclerosus, Hypoactive Sexual Desire and ​Infertility.

Learn more at www.seattlesexualhealthcenters.com or call 206-522-5646. The clinic is located at 9730 Third Ave. N.E., Suite 208, ​Seattle, WA 98115.