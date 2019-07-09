Welcome to new advertiser Orshees — personal shopper and wardrobe stylist

Orsolya Sranko moved to the Seattle area from Hungary a couple of years ago and says she’s a happy transplant. Her degree in fashion merchandising, combined with her love of personal shopping and image consulting, is the perfect fit for her because it expresses her passion for both helping people and fashion.

Through her company, Orshees, you can shop for an outfit or a collection in the privacy of your own home and get them delivered right to your door.

“My professional commitment is to help women to feel good about themselves and be confident in what they are wearing in any setting,” she says.

She offers style consultation, personal shopping, virtual styling, and online shopping to help women look their very best.

She can also create capsule collections for you from websites or retailers of your choice. She can compile a lists of links to items, and then create lookbooks with those pieces so clients can see how to put outfits together.

This is what two of her recent clients had to say about Orsolya:

“I heard about Orshee from my daughter. She was truly impressed with her fashion style. When I found out that Orshee wants to help women with their clothes, and other elements of style, I called and asked for help. She came to our house and we spent about four hours together. It was time well spent!”

***

“She’s always responsive, is personable, has lots of knowledge on the latest fashions, and is super helpful in finding a style that fits your body type. She gave me shopping suggestions for pieces that could complement my outfits. We talked a lot about dressing confidently for my body type. After shopping together, I walked away feeling so good about how much we were able to buy from my shopping list. I highly recommend working with Orsolya.”

For more information, visit www.orshees.com