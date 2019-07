We welcome Dr. Amber Content to MLTnews and to Mountlake Terrace, where she has opened Monarch Regenerative Medicine

Content is a licensed naturopathic physician who specializes in anti-aging and regenerative medicine. Her focus is on weight loss, aging, aesthetics and natural pain relief.

The clinic is located at 23009 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace, Ste. B. Learn more here or call 425-678-1130.