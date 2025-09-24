Welcome to new advertiser Jessy Harb, Edward Jones financial advisor

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want to support MLTnews!
We’re happy to announce our newest advertising sponsor, Jessy Harb of Edward Jones. She is passionate about helping individuals and small businesses understand how to effectively put their money to work for them and would love to help you explore tax-efficient strategies to reach your personal goals.
Whether you are new to investing or seeking a second opinion, there is no cost to schedule a complimentary review. She will partner with you through an established process to create a holistic financial strategy that will serve to help grow and protect your wealth.
253-237-6811
Jessy.Harb@edwardjones.com
edwardjones.com/jessy-harb
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.