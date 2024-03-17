Welcome spring with a ‘salad-bration’ at free Verdant cooking classes March 20, 27

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting two free cooking classes where participants will learn to make innovative and fresh salads. Both hourlong classes will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Registered dietician Amy Reuter will showcase peas and scallions in a pea and fresh herb soup and an orzo salad with scallion dressing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 20. Register for the March 20 course here.

Registered dietician Christy Goff will explore a few elegant salad recipes highlighting local spring produce and creative toppings at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Register for the course here.

It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom.