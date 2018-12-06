We welcome new advertiser All Insurance Services (AIS), an Edmonds-based company offering affordable insurance for individuals, families and businesses.

Mark Weedin serves as president and commercial lines specialist. He spent many years in the auto service industry in sales and management, and 15 years ago entered the world of commercial insurance.

Weedin specializes in auto service, restaurant and cpntractors’ coverage, but he works with all types of businesses. He is a lifetime local resident who has raised his children here.

Cars have always been a big part of Weedin’s life, and on weekends you will find him in his garage working on one of his Mopar muscle cars. He has spent over 25 years behind the wheel of a stock car at Evergreen Speedway and at tracks around the Northwest.

All Insurance Services partner Tracy Lake is the company’s personal lines specialist, protecting families throughout the Northwest since 1988 with Homeowners, Auto, RV, Motorcycle, Boat, Flood, Umbrella, Toys and Classic Car insurance options.

Lake is a mom of three with her youngest just starting high school. Ask her how to best insure your teen drivers.

All Insurance Services is located in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood at 8311 212th St. S.W. For more information, call 425-256-2126 or email: [email protected]

We encourage you to support All Insurance Services, along with our other advertisers. Thanks to their support, we can provide you with the local news you rely on every day.