Weekend-long northbound I-5 lane reductions in Lynnwood April 7-10

Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties will kick off in Lynnwood this weekend, April 7-10. Two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 at 44th Avenue West and both directions of Alderwood Mall Boulevard will close for concrete bridge deck work.

The two bridges are the first of 17 included in a project to fix damaged pavement to preserve their integrity, extend their lifespan and provide a smoother ride for users.

From 10 p.m. Friday, April 7, through 5 a.m. Monday, April 10, contractor crews will close:

-The two right lanes of northbound I-5 on the bridge over 44th Avenue West. The HOV lane will be open to all vehicles in the area during the closure.

-The on-ramp from 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace to northbound I-5.

-All lanes of Alderwood Mall Boulevard between 33rd Avenue West and 40th Avenue West.

The Interurban Trail along Alderwood Mall Boulevard will remain open to pedestrians and bicyclists.

The following week, April 11-14, crews will move east within Snohomish County for work on the South Fork Skykomish River Bridge on US 2 in Gold Bar. Flaggers and a pilot car will assist travelers as eastbound and westbound traffic alternates through a single lane while crews work.

The weekend of April 14-16, crews will fully close the bridge on State Route 9 over the Skagit River between the South Skagit Highway and Diamond Road in Sedro-Woolley. Travelers will be detoured around the closure using SR 20, SR 538 and I-5.

This work is weather-dependent and may be rescheduled.

Driver resources

Pavement repair is front and center this construction season, so drivers should use WSDOT traffic tools before heading out the door.