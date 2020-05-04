Weekend closure of Mountlake Terrace parking garage planned starting May 8

As early as Friday, May 8, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the parking garage and bus loop at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center in order to prepare for guideway construction of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension. The closure will be in effect for two weekends. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work.

Days and hours are:

Friday, May 8 – 10 p.m. – Monday, May 11, 4 a.m. Friday, May 15 – 10 p.m. – Monday, May 18, 4 a.m.



Buses that were serving bays 1 and 2 will be rerouted and stopping at bays 3 and 4 (see map).

Alternate parking is available at the former Roger’s Market site, located at 23120 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Bus shuttles do not run on the weekends.

Expect large equipment to drill and support the drilling of the shafts for the installation of the rail guideway.

Riders are asked to plan ahead, leave early and allow extra time to reach their destination.

To learn more, contact outreach specialist Rhonda Dixon at rhonda.dixon@soundtransit.org or 206-370-5569. The after-hours construction hotline is 888-298-2395.