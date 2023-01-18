Weekend closure of Mercer Street on-ramp to NB I-5 in Seattle planned for Jan. 20-23

Drivers heading to events in the downtown Seattle area will need to prepare for the potential of a planned weekend-long full closure of the Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 and the express lanes.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation plan to close the Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20 through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan 23. Detours will be in place.

Traffic after Kraken game on Jan. 21

Because of a Seattle Kraken hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 21, crews will reopen the on-ramp for three hours following the conclusion of the game to allow for traffic to make its way out of the area. Drivers should be aware there could be steel plates on the ramp and drive with caution.

Crews will be doing utility and drainage work and concrete structure demolition in the area. This work is part of the SR 520/I-5 Express Lanes Connection Project. Crews are building a dedicated, reversible transit and carpool lane connecting the express lanes to SR 520 in addition to a reversible transit/carpool ramp at the I-5/Mercer Street interchange. Work is expected to be complete in 2024.