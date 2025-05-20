Webster honored with John Lovick Legacy Award at NAACP Snohomish County gala

Lynnwood resident and civic leader Wallace “Wally” Webster II received the John Lovick Legacy Award at the 2025 NAACP Snohomish County Freedom Fund Gala.

The annual gala, this year March 29, included an awards ceremony honoring individuals and organizations who have contributed to the county in a positive way, toward the betterment of all Snohomish County citizens. Webster is a lifetime member of NAACP Snohomish County “and we truly appreciate his contributions to our Snohomish County community,” the organization said.

A senior vice president at Bank of America before his retirement, Webster serves as president of the Shepherd’s Garden Senior Housing Advisory Board, on the Board of Directors for the Lynnwood Public Facilities District and on the Board of Trustees for Edmonds College. He is also a Community Member, Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART); a member of the City of Lynnwood Chief of Police Advisory Committee and president of the Pacific Northwest Bankers Association. In addition, Webster is board vice president of the My Neighborhood News Network.