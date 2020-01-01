Website names Brier one of state’s safest cities

Brier has once again been ranked as one of the state’s safest city, according to a website that analyzes crime and census data.

Brier is listed at No. 2 in the ranking of Safest Cities in Washington for 2020, according to HomeSnacks.net. The North Carolina-based website that says it combines “data from dozens of sources into bite-sized articles to help you understand what it’s like to live in different places across America..”

The website had placed Brier No. 5 in the same ranking for 2019.

The rankings are based upon an analysis of reported violent crimes, property crimes and other incidents in Washington state cities with populations of 5,000 or more. According to FBI statistics, the total crime rate is 77.99% lower in Brier than throughout Washington state as a whole, HomeSnacks.net reports.

“Don’t discount Brier for professionals looking for a safe place to get adjusted to work life,” the website wrote in a recent post.

No other Snohomish County cities made HomeSnacks’ list of safest cities in Washington for 2020.

10 Safest Cities to Live in Washington for 2020 (from HomeSnacks.net)