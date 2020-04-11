Website connects those who need masks — and those who make them

Is your organization in need of homemade masks? Over 3,000 people in Snohomish County have offered to help.

According to the Providence Institute for a Healthier Community, if you need masks, register at givewelllocal.com and check “homemade masks” on the form. Community members will connect directly with you to help provide masks.

And, if you’re able to make 5, 10 or 100 masks, visit givewelllocal.org and click on the same “homemade masks’ link. You’ll see a list of local organizations who need homemade masks right now. Please connect directly with the organization of your choice.

If you can’t make masks, please forward this email or post on your social media accounts — and direct people to givewelllocal.org.