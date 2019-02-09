Weather causes cancellation of regional wrestling, district swim competitions

The state’s winter blast on Friday has proven too tough an opponent for high school postseason wrestling tournaments scheduled for this weekend.

The WIAA (Washington Interscholastic Activities Association) has canceled all boys and girls regional wrestling tournaments that would have taken place around the state this weekend after snow blanketed much of Washington state on Friday. The canceled regional meets included tournaments that grapplers from Edmonds School District high schools had been scheduled to compete in.

Wrestlers from Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace High Schools would have been vying for berths to Mat Classic XXI, the state wrestling championships, this weekend but will now no longer have to compete for those spots. The WIAA said that all wrestlers in the state who qualified for regional tournaments will be eligible for the state meet.

WIAA staff and Mat Classic managers are now developing a 32-entry tournament for the state championships, up from its’ usual 16-entry tourney, and will begin the event on Friday morning, Feb. 15, at the Tacoma Dome. The state meet will conclude on Saturday, Feb. 16.

With the elimination of the regional meets, now 14 E-W Warriors, 11 Meadowdale Mavs, three Mountlake Terrace Hawks and two Lynnwood Royals will be heading to Mat Classic XXXI to battle for state championships.

The District 1/2 2A Boys Swimming Tournament in Anacortes — a meet that would have included the Mountlake Terrace Hawks –was canceled due to the inclement weather. Berths to the state championship meet will be determined by the district’s psych sheets, giving Terrace’s Alex (Sasha) Bogatyrev a ticket to the state meet. A psych sheet lists a swimmer’s seed times and how he or she is seeded compared to other swimmers in a particular event.

Prep Wrestling: 3A state qualifiers and weight class (Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Lynnwood)

106 — Ethan Nguyen (Edmonds-Woodway), Reece LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway)

113 — Baylor Denkinger (Edmonds-Woodway), Emmanuel Boakye-Ansah (Edmonds-Woodway)

120 — Alexander Rapelje (Edmonds-Woodway), Ousman Fatty (Edmonds-Woodway), Nathan Lee (Meadowdale), Erick Gonzalez (Meadowdale)

126 — Grayson LeCompte (Edmonds-Woodway), Jinho Lee (Meadowdale)

132 — Howard Hare (Edmonds-Woodway)

138 — Tanner Queree (Meadowdale), George Quintans (Edmonds-Woodway)

145 — Thaddeus Gonzalez (Meadowdale), Georgino Moraga (Lynnwood)

152 — Thomas Christin-Eriksen (Edmonds-Woodway)

160 — Caleb Monillas (Meadowdale), John Christin-Eriksen (Edmonds-Woodway)

170 — Saul Hernandez (Meadowdale), Christian Simpson (Edmonds-Woodway)

182 — Joshua Brown (Edmonds-Woodway)

195 — Chauncey Gantt (Meadowdale)

220 — George Kartono (Edmonds-Woodway), Tyler Paul (Meadowdale)

285 — Alex Kruger (Meadowdale), Alex Maxwell (Meadowdale), Brandon Hawk (Lynnwood)

Prep Wrestling: 2A state qualifiers and weight class (Mountlake Terrace)

138 — Pedro Hernandez

145 — Alex Williams

182 — Jaice Jones

Next meet: Mat Classic XXXI; Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15-16 at the Tacoma Dome

— By Doug Petrowski