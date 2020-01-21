Watercolor basics class at MLT Community Senior Center starts Feb. 15

The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is offering a six-week watercolor basics class on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-noon, Feb. 15-March 21.

Learn the fundamentals of watercolor and the basic techniques from Sue Taylor. Bring your own supplies (watercolor paper and watercolor paints). Cost is $12 per class, or prepay for all six for $60 ($10 per class).

Sign. up at the center or call 425-672-2407. The Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center is located at 23000 Lakeview Drive, Mountlake Terrace.