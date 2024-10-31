Watercolor and ink art workshop at Mountlake Terrace Library Nov. 16

Explore color, patterns and composition creatively using watercolors and fine-tipped Sharpies facilitated by a SilverKite teaching artist at the Mountlake Terrace Library from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

Materials are limited; attendees are asked to register in advance. Registration closes at midnight Nov. 15.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave W Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form here or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event at 425-776-3411 by fax at 425-776-3411.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.