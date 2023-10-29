Water safety topic of next Olympic Fly Fishers meeting Nov. 7

Dave McCoy — a guide, outfitter owner, photographer, conservationist and FFI-certified casting instructor — will be speaking on water safety during the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds next meeting Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr.

Those who fly fish or anyone who spends time on or around the water will find this information valuable, the club says.

The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the meeting is from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited.